Indo-Bangla border fencing: Supreme Court asks Centre to expedite funds release

The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Centre to expedite the proceedings of release of funds for the India-Bangladesh border fencing. The Centre has informed the apex court that a substantial amount would be provided for fencing by the second week of April.

The Centre also submitted that they are working on publishing the National Register of Census (NRC).

Earlier, the apex court ordered to complete the NRC by March 31, but the Centre sought more time to publish the same.