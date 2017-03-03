India-Bangladesh Border Gates close, bus to Kolkata stuck

Around 51 bus passengers bound for Kolkata were stuck in the Bangladesh side of the border in Benapole on Thursday as they could not complete immigration formalities. The bus is a regular service that plies between the two countries. Passengers are required to have their papers cleared at certain counters at both sides before crossing the border.

On the day, however, the bus was delayed because of a protest en route to the border in Bangladesh, according to its driver Surojit Dey.

“We reached the Bangladesh gate at 5.30 pm and the formalities were completed by 5.55pm. However the gate in India had closed by then,” said Dey.

“The immigration counter had closed before the bus could reach zero point. Hopefully, they will be able to enter tomorrow morning”, said Antara Acharya, DM, North-24 Parganas.