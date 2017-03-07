Top stories at 2 pm, March 7: India wins second Test, Saibaba gets life, Sri Lankan navy kills Indian fisherman

DU Professor G N Saibaba, outside the Nagpur Central Jail with wife Vasanta Kumari and brother Ramdeo, in Nagpur. (file photo) DU Professor G N Saibaba, outside the Nagpur Central Jail with wife Vasanta Kumari and brother Ramdeo, in Nagpur. (file photo)

DU professor Saibaba gets life for links with Maoists

Delhi University professor G Saibaba was sentenced to life imprisonment by a sessions court today for having links with Maoists. The prosecution demanded that Saibaba and five others who were convicted in the case be sentenced to life imprisonment. Saibaba was arrested in 2014 and he was granted bail last year due to his poor health. READ MORE

India wins second Test against Australia

India pulled off an incredible 75-win victory against Australia in the second Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Australia needed 188 runs to win in the second inninings but all all-round effort by the Indian bowlers saw India through. On day four of the match, Ashwin’s 6 wickets for 41 runs effort proved to Australia’s undoing. READ MORE

Indian fisherman allegedly shot dead by Sri Lankan navy

An Indian fisherman was allegedly shot dead by the Sri Lankan navy on Monday night near Katchatheevu off the Tamil Nadu coast, leading to protests in the coastal town of Rameswaram. Three other fishermen were injured in the alleged firing. The Indian government reportedly raised the issue with Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.

“Government of India is deeply concerned over the killing of an Indian fisherman. Our High Commissioner has taken up the matter with the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka,” according to PTI sources. “The Sri Lankan Navy has promised a full and thorough investigation,” they said. READ MORE

Five arrested for allegedly molesting minor girls

Five men were arrested for allegedly molesting seven minor girls belonging to a Muslim orphanage in Wayanad, Kerala. The girls were reportedly lured into a shop located near the orphanage while they were on their way to school. They were allegedly shown pornographic videos before being molested, according to reports. READ MORE

Blast in Bhopal-Ujjain passenger train, over six injured

An explosion inside the Bhopal-Ujjain train lead to more than six passengers being injured today morning. The blast occured in the morning while the train was on its way to Ujjain, Railway PRO Jitendra Kumar Jayant said. A compensation of Rs 50,000 was announced for those who were ciritically injured and Rs 25,000 for the rest. READ MORE

