India, Australia ink counter-terror MoU

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Malcolm Turnbull during their visit to the Akshardham Temple in New Delhi on Monday. (PTI Photo)

India and Australia on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation in combating international terrorism and transnational organised crime — an “overarching security understanding” expected to allow links between law enforcement, border and intelligence agencies of both nations to grow to combat security threats.

The agreement was signed after bilateral talks between PM Narendra Modi and visiting Australian PM Malcolm Turnbull Monday.

This was one of the six agreements, including one pertaining to “civil aviation security”, which were signed in the presence of the two PMs at Hyderabad House.

After the talks, PM Modi said, “Our bilateral mechanisms on counter-terrorism and transnational crimes are functioning well. I am particularly pleased that we have been able to conclude an MoU on security cooperation during this visit.”

Turnbull said “strategic and security cooperation” was taking place through regular engagements.

The joint statement said, “Recognising that terrorism constitutes one of the most serious threats to peace and stability, the two Prime Ministers reiterated their strong commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, and stressed that there can be no justification for acts of terror on any grounds whatsoever. They asserted that the fight against terrorists, terror organisations and networks should also identify, hold accountable and take strong measures against all those who encourage, support and finance terrorism, provide sanctuary to terrorists and terror groups, and falsely extol their virtues.”

To counter radicalisation, the two leaders emphasised the need for urgent measures to counter terrorism and expressed their determination to take concrete steps to step up cooperation among law enforcement, intelligence and security organisations.

