India, Australia discuss joint effort to counter terrorism

A joint steering committee of India and Australia discussed the issues of enhanced cooperation in terrorism, cyber crime and deradicalisation at their first meeting in New Delhi on Friday.

The two sides discussed the scope for cooperation in counter-terrorism and checking extremism and radicalisation, besides joint efforts to check illegal financial transactions, counterfeiting and cyber-crimes, a Home Ministry statement said.

Issues related to human trafficking, combating narcotics trafficking, and sharing information between law enforcement agencies were also discussed. The two sides agreed to pursue further the agenda for cooperation in specific areas with meetings of operational joint working groups involving agencies concerned, the statement said.

Friday’s meeting is a follow-up to the Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in combating international terrorism and transnational organised crime exchanged between the two sides during the visit of Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull to New Delhi in April this year and his talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

