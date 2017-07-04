India attaches high priority to expand relations with US: Pranab Mukherjee

“Today, our multi-faceted strategic partnership spans almost every aspect of human activity and has a critical global significance,” he said in his message. (Source: PTI Photo) “Today, our multi-faceted strategic partnership spans almost every aspect of human activity and has a critical global significance,” he said in his message. (Source: PTI Photo)

India attaches high priority to further expanding and deepening its relations with the United States, President Pranab Mukherjee said at New Delhi on Monday. In his message to US President Donald J Trump on the eve of American independence day, the president spoke about the recent visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the US and said “his discussions with you have provided greater opportunities for our two countries to take our mutually beneficial co-operation to greater heights in the years to come.”

He said the strategic partnership between the two nations – the world’s oldest democracy and the world’s largest democracy – is based on shared values and the growing convergence of our strategic interests.

“Today, our multi-faceted strategic partnership spans almost every aspect of human activity and has a critical global significance,” he said in his message.

Extending warm greetings to the US president and people of America on the July 4 celebration, Mukherjee said, “I take this opportunity to convey to you our best wishes for your good health and well-being as well as for the continued progress and prosperity of the people of the United States of America.”

