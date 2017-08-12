India-Asean Youth Summit to begin from August 14 in Bhopal

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. (PTI Photo) External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. (PTI Photo)

A five-day India-Asean Youth Summit to commemorate 25th anniversary of Association of Southeast Asian Nations – India dialogue partnership will begin here on August 14. The event is being organised by the Ministry of External Affairs, India Foundation and the state government jointly on the commemorative year’s theme “Shared Values, Common Destiny”, Madhya Pradesh Public Relations Minister Narottam Mishra told reporters in Bhopal.

He said Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will inaugurate the summit in a function, which will also be graced by Minister of State for External Affairs VK Singh.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, among other distinguished people, will speak at the summit expected to be attended by 250 delegates from Indonesia, Singapore, Philippines, Malaysia, Brunei, Thailand, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Vietnam and India.

He said the forum will promote dialogue and debate among the nations that will further strengthen ties among the 11 countries.

