India announces taking up 116 high-impact projects in Afghanistan

India has announced taking up 116 “high impact community developmental projects” in 31 provinces of Afghanistan, weeks after US President Donald Trump sought New Delhi’s help in the economic development of the war-torn country.

A decision in this regard was taken during a meeting between External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani here on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session.

“India and Afghanistan agreed to take up 116 high impact community development projects to be implemented in 31 provinces of Afghanistan,” External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar told reporters at a news conference here on Wednesday.

“Over and above these high impact projects, India has also offered assistance for six new projects under granting aid assistance from India. One of them is low-cost housing for returning Afghan refugees, road connectivity, national Park and economic development,” he said.

In the meeting, Kumar said Swaraj and Ghani discussed the new “development partnership” between the two countries, which was decided during the visit of Afghanistan’s foreign minister Salahuddin Rabbani in New Delhi earlier this month.

The two leaders also discussed various aspect of peace and reconciliation process.

According to an Afghan presidential statement, the two sides talked over several topics of mutual and regional importance such as regional security, counter-corruption efforts and expansion of commercial ties between the two neighbours.

“They considered the new US strategy (announced by Trump last month) instrumental to the region,” said a statement issued by the office of the Afghan President.

Ghani said that Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah is scheduled to visit India soon where he would hold talks with Indian business community and investors over trading opportunities, agriculture development, human capital, water management and enhancement of the air corridor, the statement said.

Swaraj commended the efforts of the Afghan government particularly of the president with regard to regional economic cooperation.

She said that regional economic cooperation and infrastructure opportunities are contributory towards regional stability and development, the Afghan presidential statement added.

