Talks on terror can go ahead, says MEA as it confirms India, Pak NSAs meet in Bangkok

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday confirmed that the National Security Advisors (NSAs) of both India and Pakistan met in Thailand’s capital Bangkok on December 26, reported PTI. The Indian Express had first reported about the meeting between the two countries’ NSAs in Bangkok on December 26 last year.
Addressing a press conference in New Delhi on Thursday, MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said the focus of talks between India and Pakistan was on cross-border terror in the December 26 meeting. He also added: “Talks and terror cannot go together but talks on terror can go ahead. I am agreeing that talks took place & our issue was eliminating terrorism from the region, we, of course, raised the issue of cross-border terrorism in those talks.”
READ | India, Pak NSAs met in Bangkok a day after Christmas
A day after the mother and wife of retired Naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav met him in Islamabad, the NSAs of India and Pakistan met for talks in Bangkok. Sources had told The Indian Express that the December 26 meeting between Ajit Doval and his Pakistani counterpart Lt General Nasir Khan Janjua (retd) took place at a ‘neutral venue’ in the Thai capital.
The venue and date of the meeting were not linked to Pakistan’s treatment of Jadhav’s wife and mother. It had been decided between the two sides in December, and it was, as sources described it, a “pre-scheduled meeting”.
READ | Rules of engagement: What to make of India-Pak NSAs’ meeting in Bangkok
Besides the offices of the NSA, sources indicated that the top hierarchy of the foreign ministries of the two countries was also in the loop about the meeting. As Pakistan’s NSA is a retired Lt General, Rawalpindi-based General Headquarters (GHQ) of the Pakistan Army was also kept informed of Tuesday’s meeting between the two NSAs.
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App
- Jan 11, 2018 at 7:40 pm,BJP CAN SAY ANYTHING OR DO ANYTHING THESE PEOPLE OBJECTED TI MMS VISIT TO PAKUSTAN BUT THEY THEMSELVE VISUTED WITHOUT INVITE TO HAVE BURIYANI.THESE PEOPLE OBJECTED TO TALJ BY SAYING TALK AND TERRIR CANNOT GI ON BUT NIW ALL THING IS OK TERROR ATTACK US OK WE TALK WHAT A U TURN POWER IT IS A PARTY AND IN OPO IT US UKTS OARTY THAT IS EHY MIST OF THE PUBKUC CALL ITVA UTURN GOVERMENT.Reply
- Jan 11, 2018 at 7:31 pmOn May 18th 2014 , Sepoy Bhikale Uttam Balu died trying to rescue his fellow soldier, Vinod Kumar,who was injured in a landmine blast. The landmine was planted by terrorists who ran towards a Pakistani post when Indian troops fired at them. Pakistanis opened fire and wounded three soldiers. One of them, Sepoy Bhikale Uttam Balu, later died. Next day , the new Prime Minister , Modi invited Nawaz sharif to attend his g swearing-in ceremony . sanghi 𝐂𝐨𝐰𝐓𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐬 don't have any problem if a member or supporter of BJP/RSS talks with pakistanis . They only have a problem with everyone else.Reply
- Jan 11, 2018 at 7:28 pm"Talks and terror cannot go together " That policy is only applicable when BJP is not in power. Otherwise modi and his Bhakts have no problem sitting on Nawaz sharif's lap.Reply
- Jan 11, 2018 at 7:43 pmTrue my friend IT IS NOT MODI SARKAR.UT IS U TURN SARKAR UT HAS NIO LEADERS WHI CONDRIBUTED TI INDIAS FREEDOM STRUGKE.IT US A PARTY IF CASTS PANATUCSReply
- Jan 11, 2018 at 7:15 pm" Talks AND terror cannot go together but talks ON terror can go ahead." Translation : we will not talk , But we can definitely talk about talking . 😄😄 this statement once again proves - chewt1yon ko Bhakt bana na , aur Bhakton ko chewt1ya bana na . modi's 2 greatest achievements.Reply
- Jan 11, 2018 at 6:55 pmAnother attempt. And another failure. Pakistan will not change. Its like one trying to straighten the tail of a dog. No use making an attempt to straighten a dog's tail. Same way, no use in another peace talk with Pakistan.Reply
- Jan 11, 2018 at 7:13 pmsame case is with the evil Upper Castes who will never give willingly what is due to backwards. therefore both Pakistan and Upper-castes must be adequately dealt with. Jai Bhim, Jai Hind!Reply
- Load More Comments