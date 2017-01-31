India and Pakistan cannot live in mutual hostility forever: Sudheendra Kulkarni

Governments and people in India and Pakistan must work together to normalise ties between the two countries and promote all-round cooperation for mutual benefit as well as for changing the destiny of South Asia, Sudheendra Kulkarni, chairman of Observer Research Foundation (ORF) Mumbai, said at Mumbai. (Representational Image) Governments and people in India and Pakistan must work together to normalise ties between the two countries and promote all-round cooperation for mutual benefit as well as for changing the destiny of South Asia, Sudheendra Kulkarni, chairman of Observer Research Foundation (ORF) Mumbai, said at Mumbai. (Representational Image)

Governments and people in India and Pakistan must work together to normalise ties between the two countries and promote all-round cooperation for mutual benefit as well as for changing the destiny of South Asia, Sudheendra Kulkarni, chairman of Observer Research Foundation (ORF) Mumbai, said at Mumbai. Kulkarni, a peace activist who has been trying to promote India-Pakistan reconciliation, was speaking during the launch of an ‘Indo-Pak peace calendar’ here on Monday.

“India and Pakistan cannot live in mutual hostility forever,” he said. “The governments of India and Pakistan are, unfortunately, showing no consistency and commitment to take the dialogue process forward. The talks take one step forward and go two steps backward. Therefore, it is the responsibility of the peace-loving peoples of the two countries to intensify their efforts and force their governments to resolve all the outstanding issues, including the issues of Kashmir and terrorism, through dialogue,” he said.

The 5th annual ‘Indo-Pak peace calendar’ has been brought out by Aaghaz-e-Dosti, an NGO comprising peace activists from India and Pakistan. The calendar contains paintings by students from the two countries depicting the message of friendship and solidarity.

The calendar has been released in many cities in India and Pakistan, Kulkarni said.

Peace activists Jatin Desai and Tapas Kulkarni explained the activities of the Mumbai-Karachi Friendship Forum, an initiative of ORF Mumbai.