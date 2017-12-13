India, China agree peaceful resolution of Doklam reflects their political maturity: MEA

China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Sushma Swaraj in Delhi. (Source: MEA on Twitter) China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Sushma Swaraj in Delhi. (Source: MEA on Twitter)

The Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday confirmed that the Doklam issue was discussed with the Chinese Foreign Minister during the trilateral meet between India, China and Russia held in New Delhi on December 11. China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with his Indian counterpart Sushma Swaraj and they both ‘expressed satisfaction’ that the Doklam issue was resolved amicably, reported news agency ANI.

To this effect, the MEA issued a statement today saying, “During the meet between External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who meet on December 11 in Delhi, the Doklam issue was raised, and both noted the challenge it had posed to their relationship and expressed satisfaction that it was resolved with the disengagement of troops at the face-off site through concerted diplomatic communications.”

The MEA statement also conveyed the Chinese minister’s response. “The peaceful resolution of the Doklam issue reflects political maturity on both sides. While agreeing with this, Sushma Swaraj reiterated that maintenance of peace in border areas is an essential pre-requisite for the smooth development of bilateral relations,” read the statement.

At the meet, Swaraj underlined the importance of solving border disputes peacefully. “The need for approaching our difference with due consideration to each other’s sensitivities and concerns. Both foreign ministers agreed to strengthen strategic communication at all levels, through the established dialogue mechanisms,” the statement read.

It was the 15th round of Russia-India-China Trilateral Foreign Ministers’ meeting in New Delhi on December 11 aimed at global and regional peace, security and stability.

The Dokalam standoff ended on August 28 after Chinese troops stopped building a key road close to India’s ‘Chicken Neck’ corridor. India had objected to the construction highlighting its security concerns. The road was being built by China in an area also claimed by Bhutan. Besides Swaraj, Wang also called on President Ram Nath Kovind and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

