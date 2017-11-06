India and Bangladesh kick off joint military drill with focus on counter-terrorism operations

The military drill will be held at the newly set-up training node in Umroi cantonment for the first time. (Photo for representation) The military drill will be held at the newly set-up training node in Umroi cantonment for the first time. (Photo for representation)

A group of 14 officers of the Bangladesh Army arrived in Shillong on Monday for the seventh annual Indo-Bangladesh Joint Training Exercise. The military drill will be held at the newly set-up training node in Umroi cantonment for the first time.

The six-day exercise will see 20 officers participating from the Indian Army and was inaugurated on Monday by Lieutenant General AS Bedi, General Commanding Officer of the Gajraj Corps, which has its headquarters in Tezpur.

“While the aim is to build and promote positive relations between the two armies, the joint exercise also intends to enhance interoperability between the two nations and enrich from each other’s experiences while carrying out counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism operations,” Defence PRO Lt Col Suneet Newton said. Newton said both the nations were severely affected by terrorism and insurgents.

Taking a dig at Pakistan, Newton said the joint exercise would also send a strong signal to the world that both India and Bangladesh were united against transnational terrorism. “The joint exercise will also send a strong signal to the world that both India and Bangladesh understand the emerging threat of transnational terrorism and stand shoulder to shoulder in countering this menace,” the PRO said.

The exercise will focus on joint planning and counter-terrorism operations in semi-mountainous terrain with a special focus on drills and procedures followed while operating in dense jungles. Physical conditioning, training on special heli-borne operations, neutralisation of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), cordon and search operations and company/platoon-level tactical drills will also be part of the six-day event.

