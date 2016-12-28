Indian Air Force Chief Arup Raha brushes aside Chinese reaction to Agni-V launch

Indian Air Force Chief Arup Raha. (File Photo) Indian Air Force Chief Arup Raha. (File Photo)

Brushing aside Chinese reaction on the test firing of long-range nuclear capable missile Agni-V, IAF chief Air Chief Marshal Arup Raha on Wednesday said India should carry on with its task of building deterrence capability. In an apparent swipe at China, he said one should not talk about someone else doing something unless it is prohibited like nuclear proliferation and went on to add that it is “common knowledge” as to what is happening in this region “in terms of collusion, transfer of technology which is forbidden”.

Underlining that India is only building up its deterrence capability, Raha, who is also the Chairman Chief of Staff Committee, said the country will have to build its capability “in order to strike deep into adversary’s heartland” which will act as a deterrent.

The Agni V missile, with an over 5000 km range, covers the entire China.

Reacting to the missile test-firing, Chinese Foreign Ministry had on Tuesday hoped that it complied with UN Security Council rules and safeguarded South Asia’s strategic balance.

“I think in international diplomacy, normal diplomacy or military diplomacy, these posturing and signalling will always be there.

“So we should just go about with our task, meet our own requirements, security challenges,” Raha said addressing a press conference here days before he demotes office on December 31.

Not mincing words, Raha said he will not like to comment on what somebody else is doing unless it is prohibited.

“Like nuclear proliferation, which is common knowledge to everyone, what is happening in this region, in terms of collusion, transfer of technology which is forbidden. This is all common knowledge. I am not saying something new,” he said, without naming any country.

The IAF chief stated that India is legitimately developing its capability indigenously and he does not think anyone should complain about it.

Raha said India is “obviously building up” capability not to actually fight a conflict as it believes in peace and tranquillity.

“But we also know we have been drawn into conflicts several times in the past. So going by historical experience, we have to build our capability. Capability to deter. How do we deter an adversary who is strong? We have to build up capability in order to strike deep into adversary’s heartland, take on targets effectively which will hurt the adversary,” he said.