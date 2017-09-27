Only in Express

India-Afghanistan trade show today

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published:September 27, 2017 3:04 am
Consumer goods from Afghanistan will also be on display. (Representational photo)
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley along with Chief Executive of Afghanistan Abdullah Abdullah will inaugurate an India-Afghanistan trade and investment show, ‘Passage to Prosperity’, here on Wednesday. The three-day event, sponsored by the US, will focus on better regional integration by strengthening economic ties between Afghanistan and India.

The event will highlight recently signed agreements, showcase Afghan companies and Indian innovation, and launch a single-sector event series.

The show will feature Afghan entities from economic, agriculture, health, education, gender and energy sectors seeking trade and investment opportunities with India. Consumer goods from Afghanistan will also be on display.

