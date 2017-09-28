India, Afghanistan sign pact on police training

President Ram Nath Kovind with Abdullah Abdullah, Chief Executive of Afghanistan, at a meeting at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Thursday. (Source: PTI Photo) President Ram Nath Kovind with Abdullah Abdullah, Chief Executive of Afghanistan, at a meeting at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Thursday. (Source: PTI Photo)

India and Afghanistan on Thursday signed a pact on technical cooperation in the field of police training and development. The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was exchanged after a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Afghanistan’s Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah here, the PMO said.

During the meeting, Modi reiterated India’s commitment to extend full support to Afghanistan’s efforts for building a peaceful, united, prosperous, inclusive and democratic Afghanistan, the PMO said in a statement.

The two leaders discussed ways to enhance bilateral economic and development cooperation, agreeing that there are abundant opportunities in this regard.

Both the leaders reaffirmed the strength and closeness of the multifaceted strategic partnership between India and Afghanistan, the statement said.

“They welcomed the accelerated cooperation, including through the recent announcement of a new development partnership during the meeting of the bilateral Strategic Partnership Council in New Delhi,” the statement said.

Abdullah conveyed Afghanistan’s deep appreciation for India’s continuing support for infrastructure development and capacity building in Afghanistan.

The two leaders exchanged views on the security environment in Afghanistan and the extended region, and, in this context, agreed to continue close coordination and cooperation, the statement said.

India has been helping trouble-torn Afghanistan in capacity building besides extending assistance in social, medical and educational fields.

It has, however, ruled out sending its troops to Afghanistan despite the desire of the US.

Only two days back, US Defence Secretary James Mattis, during a visit here, had said, “we applaud India’s invaluable contribution to Afghanistan and welcome further efforts to promote its democracy, stability and security.”

During today’s meeting, Abdullah presented to Modi a mosaic portrait prepared by an Afghan master craftsman, the statement said, adding the prime minister deeply appreciated it.

Abdullah, who is on a two-day working visit which started this morning, also met External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.

