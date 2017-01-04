Independent MLA resigns from Goa Assembly; to join MGP

MGP President Dipak Dhavalikar said that Sawal would be joining MGP soon. MGP President Dipak Dhavalikar said that Sawal would be joining MGP soon.

Independent legislator Naresh Sawal on Wednesday quit as a member of the Goa Legislative Assembly to join the MGP, ahead of the upcoming polls. Sawal representing Bicholim constituency in North Goa on Wednesday tendered his resignation before Speaker Anant Shet. “I have tendered my resignation. I will be contesting upcoming election on MGP ticket from Bicholim constituency,” Sawal told reporters.

Watch what else is making news:

He said he would be formally joining the MGP in couple of days. MGP President Dipak Dhavalikar said that Sawal would be joining his party soon. “We will announce his date of joining,” he said. With the resignation of Sawal, the strength of Goa legislative assembly has come down to 36. In recent past, legislators Mauvin Godinho (Congress) and Pandurang Madkaikar (Congress) had resigned to join BJP, while Fransisco Miccky Pacheco (Goa Vikas Party) resigned to join Goa Su-raj party.