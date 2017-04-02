Independent MLA holds protest in Srinagar

Modi is visiting Jammu region to inaugurate the longest highway tunnel in the country, which would reduce the travel distance between Jammu and Srinagar by 31 kms. (Source: PTI) Modi is visiting Jammu region to inaugurate the longest highway tunnel in the country, which would reduce the travel distance between Jammu and Srinagar by 31 kms. (Source: PTI)

Independent legislator Sheikh Abdul Rashid, along with dozens of his supporters, today held a sit-in here demanding that the Centre take steps to resolve the Kashmir issue.

Rashid, along with supporters of his Awami Ittehad Party (AIP), assembled near Press Enclave, shouting slogans against the Prime Minister, who is visiting the state.

They later dispersed peacefully.

Modi is visiting Jammu region to inaugurate the longest highway tunnel in the country, which would reduce the travel distance between Jammu and Srinagar by 31 kms.

Speaking to reporters, Rashid, who represents north Kashmir’s Langate constituency in the Assembly, said today’s protest was to tell the Prime Minister that Kashmir is not about economic packages.

“You are giving so much of hype by constructing that tunnel as if you are doing a big favour to Kashmiris… just cutting short the distance by 10 or 20 kms, does not make a difference.

“We need only one package that is resolution of Kashmir dispute,” the legislator said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now