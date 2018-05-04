Independent MLA Dinesh Rai joins BJP in MP

The Madhya Pradesh assembly polls are due by the year end. (Representational photo) The Madhya Pradesh assembly polls are due by the year end. (Representational photo)

Independent MLA Dinesh Rai, who represents Seoni assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh, has joined the ruling BJP, office-bearers of the party said on Friday. Rai, who is known among the locals as ‘Munmun’, joined the saffron party late last night.

“Dinesh Rai ‘Munmun’ has joined the BJP in the presence of the state BJP president Rakesh Singh,” party spokesman Rajnish Agrawal said.

The move comes ahead of BJP chief Amit Shah’s arrival in the state. Shah is scheduled to address a state-level meeting of BJP workers and office-bearers at Dusshera Maidan in Bhopal on Friday.

Both Rai and Rakesh Singh belong to Mahakaushal region in the state. Newly-appointed Madhya Pradesh Congress chief and Chhindwara MP Kamal Nath also hails from this region.

“Nath commands a lot of influence in this region. Rai’s joining the BJP is being seen as an attempt to weaken Nath’s hold over the region,” a BJP leader said.

Before becoming an MLA, Rai was the chairman of the Lakhnadoun Nagar Panchayat in Seoni district.

