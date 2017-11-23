Independent candidate’s brother shot at, FIR lodged

An independent local body election nominee’s brother was shot at in Pratapgarh on Tuesday night. Police registered a case of attempt to murder after unidentified persons shot at Krishna Kumar Soni whose brother Sanjay Soni is in the fray for the local body elections in Antu Khas area.

Superintendent of Police of Pratapgarh, Shagun Gautam, said, “An FIR with charges of attempt to murder has been registered against unidentified persons. Some people shot at Krishna Kumar Soni last night, injuring him in the arm, when he was in Mishran area, Antu Khas, for some work.” “He is recovering in hospital,” he added.

Police sources said that Krishna Kumar, whose brother Sanjay is contesting the panchayat elections in Antu Nagar, had been pressing local police for a gun license for over two months. “He was constantly pressing for a license claiming he needed it for self-defence. He has alleged someone attempted to murder him last night,” a Pratapgarh police officer said.

