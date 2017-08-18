Independent candidate commits suicide after losing municipal elections in West Bengal

An Independent candidate who lost the municipal elections from Cooper’s Camp Notified Area in Nadia district of West Bengal has ended her life at her residence yesterday, her husband said. Nadia superintendent of police Shees Ram Jhajaria, when contacted, said, “Though we received no complaint, the reason of her death would come to light only after receiving the autopsy report.”

38-year-old Supriya Dey, a former TMC Councillor, who had contested as an Independent candiadte from Ward number 1 of the notified authority in Nadia district, allegedly committed suicide by consuming some tablets at her home, her husband said. She was rushed to Kalyani JNM Hospital where she died, he said. The body was sent for autopsy.

Her husband said, he will not lodge any police complaint. On hearing the news, local leaders and workers of TMC visited the hospital. The results of the civic poll were announced yesterday.

