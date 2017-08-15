Independence Day: ‘Team Rajasthan’ working to eliminate inequality, says CM Vasundhara Raje

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje after unfurling the Tri-colour on the occasion of the 71st Independence Day, at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Tuesday. (PTI Photo) Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje after unfurling the Tri-colour on the occasion of the 71st Independence Day, at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Tuesday. (PTI Photo)

Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje on Tuesday said that ‘Team Rajasthan’ was working day and night to eliminate the socio-economic inequality and discrimination in the society.

In her Independence Day address at the SMS Stadium in Jaipur, she said that “absolute freedom” is possible only when people progress, medical treatment is provided at no cost, there are employment opportunities and everyone gets justice. Taking inspiration from freedom fighters, “New Rajasthan” is moving towards becoming a prosperous society, which is free of corruption, racism, foeticide, illiteracy and poverty, the chief minister said.

Raje called upon the youth to join politics with positive mindset, true loyalty and passion to make Rajasthan a leading state of the nation. She urged the people of the state to take active part in the development of the country and the state. “We are all united to work towards the reform of India and by 2022 free the country from the evils such as corruption, terrorism, communalism, poverty and casteism,” Raje said.

She claimed that 1.08 lakh people had got jobs in the government sector and 11 lakh in the private sector through skill development. “Rajasthan today is fast becoming a digital state and the digi-fest will be organised in various cities of the state, Raje said, adding that the fest will start in Kota on August 17. “Team Rajasthan is working towards economic and social freedom and gradually these are coming true under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” the chief minister said.

On the occasion, she spoke on the Dravyavati River Rejuvenation Project, the tribal art museum and the street food corners being developed in Jaipur. The leopard safari in Jhalana and the lion safari in Nahargarh forest reserve will start soon, she said, adding that the ring road project in the state capital will also be completed in her tenure.

Raje also inaugurated the Rajasthan Contact Helpline ‘181’ and said that the state government has given good governance and the helpline is a step forward for satisfactory resolution of problems of the people.

