RBI hasn’t finished counting yet, where did PM get demonetisation cash figures from? asks Congress

The Congress on Wednesday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s demonetisation figure he quoted during his Independence Day speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort on Tuesday. Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha and senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad wondered how the Prime Minister quoted the cash amount recovered post-demonetisation when the Reserve Bank of India hasn’t finished counting yet. The Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad asked the PM how did he get the figures of Rs 3 lakh crore, when the Reserve Bank of India has not yet finished counting of the cash recovered post-demonetisation. According to news agency ANI, Azad said, “PM said Rs 3 Lakh crore came back to banking system post-demonetisation , RBI has not finished counting yet, how did PM get this figure?”

From the ramparts of the Red Fort, PM Modi addressed the nation on Tuesday hailing the note ban decision taken by his government to crack down on black money and corruption. He said, “According to the research conducted by outside experts, about Rs 3 lakh crores that had never come into the banking system before, has been brought into the system after demonetisation.” Meanwhile, India’s central bank is yet to issue details about the amount of cash which has returned to banks post-demonetisation announced on November 9, 2016 and is still busy counting.

Attacking the PM on his message of uniting India, the senior Congress leader said the PM is asking to unite India which is already united and instead he should tell people of RSS to not break India. Azad said, “PM keh rahe hain Bharat jodo, par Bharat pehle se hi juda hua hai, PM ko sangh ke logon se kehna chahiye ke Bharat mat todo. (PM is saying that India needs to Unite, when it is already united, PM should tell the people from Sangh that do not break India).”

Congress vice-president also attacked the Prime Minister on Wednesday on his fourth consecutive Independence Day speech cornering him on low employment rate in the country. Gandhi said, “The PM did not mention yesterday that India today has the highest rate of unemployment it has had in the last 8 years.”

