Encephalitis to education, communalism and nationalism: what CMs said

Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow: In his first Independence Day speech, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that the remedy for treatment of diseases such as encephalitis lies in the Swachh Bharat Mission, and that he has seen for the last two decades that 500 to 1,000 children between the ages one and 10 years die in eastern UP every year due to “gandagi” (filth). Adityanath also said that manchan (staging) of Ram-Leela in Ayodhya had been stopped in the past but it has been restarted so that people can take inspiration from Lord Ram’s ideology.

Facing criticism from the Opposition on deaths at BRD Medical College in Gorakhpur, his Lok Sabha constituency for two decades, Adityanath appealed to people to take the pledge to become part of the Swachh Bharat Mission. He said a a large number of children in UP die of vector-borne diseases such as encephalitis, chikungunya, dengue, kala azar. “Mera maanna hai ki encephalitis jaisi bimariyon ke upchaar ka raaz Swachh Bharat Mission ke andar chhupa hua hai (I believe the remedy for diseases such as encephalitis lies in Swachh Bharat),” he said. Highlighting his government’s decisions in the last five months, he said the state is working to preserve the heritage of the nation. He said a society that gets cut off its roots becomes a “trishanku” (in a limbo), with no goal in life.

Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said attempts to water down the concept of nationalism should be defeated, and that nationalism based on democracy and secularism should be upheld. Stating that nationalism, which has evolved on the grounds of secular values and democracy in India, should not fall into new conventions of religious hatred and religious nationalism, he said, “Indian nationalism is a confluence of diversity. Nationalism will collapse if we try to annihilate this diversity. If nationalism is constructed on narrow-minded sentiments, a great threat is waiting to emerge.”

Beginning the address after paying tribute to children who died in the Gorakhpur hospital, he said, “Every Independence Day begins with pride and joy. (But) we cannot help but say that there is a sense of sadness during this year’s Independence Day.”

Maharashtra

Mumbai: Taking a pledge to make Maharashtra farmers debt-free, CM Devendra Fadnavis said the government reckons loan waiver is not the long lasting solution. “My government has given Rs 34,000 crore loan waiver to 89 lakh farmers. But we are not going to seek solace and rest. It cannot provide a permanent satisfaction,” he said. To provide shelter for all, he said the government will build 12 lakh houses in rural and 10 lakh houses in urban areas under affordable housing project by 2019.

Karnataka

Bengaluru: Opposing “imposition” of Hindi by the Centre as a language alongside Kannada and English in Bengaluru Metro and supporting efforts to encourage use of Kannada as a primary language, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on the occasion of Independence Day that the “concept of cooperative federalism mandates that local language’s primacy cannot be compromised’’. He said, “Ours is a pluralistic society with many languages, cultures and communities. The strength of our nation lies in that all these not only coexist but are flourishing by retaining their respective identities within the democratic set-up, as ordained by our constitution. This is unity not only in diversity, but also unity through diversity.”

Siddaramaiah also criticised efforts to create differences among Indians by inciting hatred on religious and communal lines and called these attempts “anti-national’’.

Bihar

Patna: CM Nitish Kumar said, “We are committed to provide electricity to all habitations by this year-end, and to every household by 2018-end.” With 12 districts grappling with floods, he said flood-hit people have the “first right on the state exchequer” and thanked Prime Minister Modi for prompt Central assistance by sending 15 NDRF teams. He said, “The government is trying to open an engineering college, an ITI college and an ANM college in every district so that students do not have to migrate to other states for professional courses.”

Gujarat

Vadodara: CM Vijay Rupani said although India got independence 70 years ago, “our dream of surajya (good governance) is not completely fulfilled yet. For more than 60 years the dream of surajya has not been achieved, but now the nation is on its way to surajya, and it is a matter of pride that our great son of Gujarat, Narendrabhai Modi, is leading the way. The youth or the women, the poor or the rich, Narendrabhai is providing equal opportunities to all, and India is emerging as a vishvaguru (world teacher). Narendrabhai has written a new chapter in the development of this country with the mantra of sauno [sabka] saath, sauno vikas.”

Rupani said cow is considered mother in Indian culture, is the “symbol of our religious faith, and by tightening the cow slaughter law in Gujarat we have made sure its protection, and with stricter prohibition law, we are working in the direction to make Gujarat in the true sense Gandhji’s Gujarat.”

Rajasthan

Jaipur: Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje said it will be possible to achieve “true Independence” only when every person progresses, education is made compulsory, health services are free, there are job opportunities for everyone, and justice is delivered. Exhorting the need to end economic and social differences, she said the state is moving towards a “new Rajasthan” that will be prosperous, proud, with employment opportunities, and is free of corruption, casteism, foeticide, illiteracy, and poverty.

With opposition Congress raking up the issue of Barmer refinery throughout her current tenure, Raje said that the government had saved Rs 40,000 crore in the recent renegotiation for refinery, and for which a joint venture agreement will be signed soon.

West Bengal

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hoisted the Tricolour on Red Road, took the guard of honour from Kolkata Police, and saw colourful tableaux portraying various government schemes: Kanyashree, Sabujshree, Khadya Sathi and Sabuj Sathi, among others. A special tableau on upcoming FIFA Under-17 World Cup was also taken out. “Outstanding police officers were decorated with Police Medals for distinguished service. A presentation on the theme “Ekotai Sampriti” by distinguished artistes and celebrities was an added attraction,” she later wrote on Facebook.

Punjab

Gurdaspur: Punjab CM Amarinder Singh appealed to farmers against taking the extreme step of suicide while announcing his government’s decision to provide jobs to 50,000 youth in the first phase of the ‘Ghar Ghar Mein Naukri’ scheme. He announced launch of a recruitment campaign soon to fill all critical vacancies in government. He also vowed to make Punjab a peaceful, healthy and prosperous state — free from drugs and debt.

Singh announced a Rs 2,500-crore annual repair programme for all link roads — to build and repair 22,870 km roads across the state. He promised that each household in the state will have toilet before December 31 this year, adding that Rs 2,100 crore had been set aside to ensure complete facelift of schools besides providing requisite infrastructure.

Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday said a campaign for quick disposal of undisputed revenue cases such as demarcation and partition has been launched in MP, and people will get Rs 1 lakh cash if their cases remain pending after three months. He said the cash will be recovered from officer/employee found responsible for the delay. He said MP has clocked double-digit growth in the last eight years, and that the state is expected to record 12.21 per cent growth in the ongoing fiscal, with annual per capita income of over Rs 72,000.

Goa

Panaji: CM Manohar Parrikar picked three crisis issues that confront Goa today: unemployment, garbage treatment and rising menace of drugs. He said, “Goans want white-collar jobs, everyone wants desk and clerical jobs. (But) if we have to rein in the monster of unemployment in the coming years, we will have to install dignity of labour.” On reports of drug abuse, he said, “I have instructed the police, but I believe the reason for increase in drugs is frustration. If the youth are without direction, they move in unwanted directions. And therefore employment and proper direction is important.” He also spoke on the Modi government’s Swachh Bharat Mission and urged people to help in better garbage disposal and cut down on use of plastic bags.

Tamil Nadu

Chennai: Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami said Tamil Nadu has seen magnificent growth in all sectors and was a role model for the country. He recalled the many freedom fighters from the state in his speech and said the government of late J Jayalalithaa had made memorials for all of them, and announced a hike in freedom fighters’ monthly pension from Rs 12,000 to Rs 13,000, and family pension from Rs 6,000 to Rs 6,500. Stating that the welfare of the people was the main focus and priority of the government, he said industrial growth has been ensured with a favourable environment with uninterrupted power supply, infrastructure, labour welfare and single window guidelines that makes the development easy.

Recalling how AIADMK founder M G Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa had “sacrificed” their lives for development of independent India, he said Tamil Nadu has witnessed maximum progress after Independence under Jayalalithaa’s governments.

