Independence Day: Puducherry ministers, MLAs stay away from Kiran Bedi’s home reception

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi was on Tuesday snubbed by political functionaries, including the ruling Congress, its ally DMK and opposition AIADMK who remained absent at the customary ‘Independence Day At Home’ reception hosted by her. Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, nominated BJP MLA and local unit party president, V Saminathan, were the only leaders who attended the reception.

The virtual boycott by the political class, barring the saffron party, comes in the backdrop of differences between Bedi and elected members over the Lt Governor’s style of functioning. Bedi was recently locked in a tussle with the Puducherry government over appointment and swearing-in of three nominated members of the assembly. In June last, the assembly had adopted a resolution which in effect sought to curb powers of the Lt Governor with the chief minister demanding that Bedi consult the elected government on various issues.

Besides Narayanasamy, the reception, hosted on the occasion of the 71st Independence Day in Raj Nivas, was attended by French Consul General in Puducherry Catherine Suard, officials of various departments, Director General of Police S K Gautam and Chief Secretary Manoj Parida among others. Bedi greeted the chief minister on his arrival who after staying for a while left the venue.

Most of the ministers were away in outlying regions participating in the Independence Day celebrations, sources said. Saminathan said two other nominated BJP members could not attend the reception as they were out of the city.

Bedi, appointed the Lt Governor of Puducherry in May last, has locked horns with the Narayanasamy government on various matters, including medical admissions in private colleges of the Union Territory.

