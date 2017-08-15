Independence Day LIVE updates: PM Narendra Modi’s address to the nation

Independence Day LIVE updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will shortly deliver his fourth address to the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort. Express Photo/Amit Mehra Independence Day LIVE updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will shortly deliver his fourth address to the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort. Express Photo/Amit Mehra

India has entered its 71st year of Independence today and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort in a short while from now. The speech, often regarded as one where the Prime Minister lists out his vision for the nation, will be the fourth for PM Modi, India’s first premier born in independent India.

The national capital has been put under a blanket of security cover. Thousands of security personnel, including 9,100 personnel from the Delhi Police, have been deployed in and around the historic Mughal fort, overseeing the presence of top dignitaries, including politicians, bureaucrats, diplomats and the general public, expected attend the PM’s address.

LIVE Updates from PM Modi’s Independence Day speech

6.10 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech is likely to begin at about 7.30 am, just after he unfurls the Tricolour at the Red Fort. As we said earlier, this is PM Modi’s fourth speech. For a quick read of what the PM spoke about during his earlier three speeches, click here.

6.00 am: It’s a pleasant Tuesday morning and the weather forecast doesn’t seem to indicate any rainfall during the day. So Prime Minister Modi’s speech and the ceremony at Red Fort should go on pretty smoothly. Remember, those who attend the ceremony are not allowed to take in umbrellas, so if caught even in a short spell of rain, you’re bound to get wet. But, well, we all know how wrong weather predictions have been in the past, so if you’re headed out today, please be prepared. We’ve seen many Independence Day celebrations blessed with showers!

