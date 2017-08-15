Independence Day: PM Modi’s Kashmir outreach welcomed in J-K

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Red Fort on Tuesday. (Express photo by Amit Mehra) Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Red Fort on Tuesday. (Express photo by Amit Mehra)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Kashmir outreach on Tuesday was welcomed in Jammu and Kashmir with PDP chief and Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti stressing only dialogue can resolve problems and NC leader Omar Abdullah saying it has been “very well received” by people in the state though there was need for action.

Moderate Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq also joined the Kashmir-based parties in welcoming Modi’s statement on Kashmir in his Independence Day speech, saying that if humanity and justice replace bullets and abuses, resolution of Kashmir issue can become a reality.

In his speech, Modi reached out to strife-hit Kashmiris, asserting that Kashmir problem cannot be resolved by either bullets or by abuses and that a solution can be found by embracing them.

In a statement, Mehbooba, the chief of Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) and BJP ally, said she has all along believed that dialogue and peaceful means only can help in resolving issues as the futility of violence has been established all around. “The slogan – Bandook say na goli say/ Baat banay gi boli say — coined by her Party (PDP) some 15 years ago is as relevant today as it was then,” she added.

Omar, who is Opposition National Conference’s(NC) working president, while noting that Modi’s speech has been received very well by the people in the Valley said it should be followed by action. “PM Modi’s words for Kashmir have been very well received by people here but everyone here is weary of yet more talk & (and) no concrete action,” Omar wrote on Twitter. The former chief minister said the proof of the pudding is in the eating. “We look forward to being embraced in the warm grip of understanding, acceptance and respect.”

Omar said that respect must include respect for the unique status J and K enjoys within the Constitution of India that sets it apart from all other states, in an apparent reference to the raging row over Article 35A of the Constitution, which grants special privileges to the citizens of the state.

Omar while alluding to Modi’s remark that the Kashmir issue would not be resolved by abuse and bullets in another tweet said, “I guess that covers both sides – terrorists and security forces.” he said. The NC leader also took a dig at news channels, asking that without the goli (bullets) and the gaali (abuses) what would happen to the TV news studios that specialise in deploying these weapons against all Kashmiris?

“Welcome @narendramodi also believes Goli (bullets) & gaali (abuses) will not help resolve Kashmir if insaniyat (humanity) & (and) insaaf (justice) replace them Resolution can become a Reality,” Moderate Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq wrote on Twitter.

However, CPI national secretary D Raja was of the view that the prime minister lacked conviction when he talked about embracing Kashmiris. “They (the government) believe in a military solution to the dispute but he talks about embracing Kashmiris. There is no conviction in what he said,” Raja said.

On Modi’s call for embracing strife-hit Kashmiris, senior Congress spokesperson Anand Sharma said, “We have never stopped him from embracing Kashmiris. He should talk to all sections and create a national consensus as well as in Kashmir.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App