Independence Day: In J&K, most remain seated when national anthem was played

At the Independence Day function held in Srinagar, most people in the general stands remain seated when the national anthem was played soon after Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti unfurled the tricolour, news agency PTI reported. However, people sitting in the VIP enclosure that included high court judges, MLAs, MLCs, bureaucrats and office bearers of political parties stood up to pay their respects to the national anthem. The Chief Minister was then given the guard of honour.
Bakshi Stadium, where the celebration was held has a capacity of 18,000 people. However, only 3,000 people turned up for the event. The empty stands at the stadium came as a shock to the Uttar Pradesh Police contingent which was taking part in the celebrations for the first time in Kashmir.
UP Police contingent leader Deputy Superintendent of Police Sheodan Singh while expressing his disappointment at such a small gathering said, “In our state, Independence Day is celebrated like a festival.”
- Aug 15, 2017 at 7:57 pmDo not tell the rest of India about the deviant behaviour of the Kashmiri. . They dont want to merge with the mainstream of India and they will pay the price for it.Reply
- Aug 15, 2017 at 7:54 pmG O L I,,,,G A L I,,,,,or G A L A (hugs) -------nothing is working here------What next ???Reply
- Aug 15, 2017 at 7:52 pmKashmir is not a part of India, it's a disputed territory, India occupied it for seventy years and now India expect them to be loyal with it? why? the lack of crowd in the stadium and not standing for anthem is a reminder that no matter how long we occupy and how many soldiers you put there sooner or later you have to talk with the people, you cannot win hearts and minds by having 8 lakhs army there.Reply
