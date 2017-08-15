Independence Day: Madhya Pradesh to give one lakh cash award for pending revenue cases after three months

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan inspecting the parade during Independence Day celebrations at Motilal Nehru Stadium in Bhopal. (Source: PTI) Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan inspecting the parade during Independence Day celebrations at Motilal Nehru Stadium in Bhopal. (Source: PTI)

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday said a campaign for quick disposal of undisputed revenue cases like demarcation and partition has been launched in Madhya Pradesh and citizens will get a cash award of Rs one lakh if their cases remain pending after three months.

Speaking on the occasion of Independence Day at Motilal Nehru Stadium in Bhopal, the chief minister announced that the award money will be recovered from the officer/employee found responsible for the delay. Referring to the compulsory retirement handed to an IAS officer, he said government officials found involved in corruption will be sacked. He said MP had joined the league of leading states by clocking a double-digit growth rate for the last eight years. The growth rate was expected to be 12.21 per cent in the current year and the per capita income more than Rs 72,000 per year.

The CM announced that the kin of Naib Subedar Jagram Singh Tomar of Morena who recently laid his life for the country will get ‘Samman Rashi’ of Rs one crore. In addition, one family member will be given a job and either a house or a piece of land.

MP had given Rs one crore each to the kin of six persons who died during farmers’ protests in June near Mandsaur. After the decision to give the unprecedented compensation was criticized in some quarters, the BJP government announced that soldiers who sacrifice their lives for the country will also get the same amount.

Requesting people to help the state become poverty-free, he said by 2022 every poor in MP will have a roof on his head. Referring to the Happiness Department, under which Anandam Centres have been set up, he praised the initiative taken by some youth who supply surplus food from marriages and parties to the poor.

He said all urban bodies and 11 out of 51 districts in the state have become ODF.

As many as 21,000 students have registered under a scheme meant for meritorious students of the state board who get admission in engineering and medical colleges of repute. The government pays the fees. State board students who get 75 per cent marks and central board students who get 85 per cent are eligible to benefit from the scheme.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd