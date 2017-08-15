Independence Day: Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani announces setting up of 10 industrial estates

The CM announced to provide Rs two lakh immediate financial assistance to the kin of the fishermen who goes missing in the sea. (File Photo) The CM announced to provide Rs two lakh immediate financial assistance to the kin of the fishermen who goes missing in the sea. (File Photo)

Gujarat Chief Minister VijayRupani today announced the setting up of ten industrial estates for small industries, financial aid to fishermen, and free Wi-Fi to educational campuses. Rupani was speaking after unfurling the national flag at a state-level function organised here on the occasion of71st Independence Day.

The announcements made by Rupani include setting up of ten Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC) estates for small industries under plug and produce model, extending Rs 25 per litre assistance on diesel to small fishermen for their fishing boats, and a public private partnership (PPP) model to dredge fishing ports for their maintenance. He also announced to provide Rs two lakh immediate financial assistance to the kin of the fishermen who goes missing in the sea, so that their families do not have to wait for seven years for the missing fishermen to be declared dead to avail financial assistance. The money will be disbursed as an interim relief from the chief minister’s fund, said Rupani.

Rupani also said his government will work towards making all college and university campuses free Wi-Fi zone, so that students can emerge as global students and connect to the world. He also reminded the public of the work done by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in taking the state to a great height as the then chief minister, setting the benchmark for other states to emulate. Rupani also mentioned the recently enacted stringent rules for the slaughter of cow and its progeny, as well as efforts to regularise school fees which he said will help poor and middle class families.

