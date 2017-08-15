India @ 70
  • Independence Day: Doordarshan refused to broadcast Tripura CM Manik Sarkar’s speech, alleges CPM

Independence Day: Doordarshan refused to broadcast Tripura CM Manik Sarkar’s speech, alleges CPM

As the CPI (M) blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi of blocking the voice of the opposition calling it undeclared emergency, there was no immediate reaction from the Prasar Bharati, which runs Doordarshan and All India Radio.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Updated: August 15, 2017 7:49 pm
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar, Tripura CM, Independence Day, Independence Day speech, India news, Doordarshan, broadcast, Indian Express CPI(M) alleged that Doordarshan refused to broadcast the Independence Day speech of Tripura CM Manik Sarkar. (File Photo)
Related News

The CPI(M) today alleged that Doordarshan refused to broadcast Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar’s speech and said it would fight this “undeclared Emergency”. CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said Doordarshan was “not the private property” of the BJP-RSS and accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of “instructing his cronies to black out voices” of the Opposition, including that of an elected chief minister.

There were no immediate reaction from the Prasar Bharati, which runs Doordarshan and All India Radio. “Doordarshan Refuses to Broadcast Tripura CM Manik Sarkar’s Speech. Is this the Cooperative Federalism that PM Modi Talks About? Shame!” the CPI (M)’s official Twitter handle said, without mentioning the speech of the prime minister but believed to be his Independence Day address.

Tagging the tweet, Yechury hit out at the central government saying the channel’s alleged refusal to air Sarkar’s speech was “illegal”. “PM can pay homilies to cooperative federalism while instructing his cronies to black out voices of the Opposition, including an elected CM. “If this isn’t authoritarianism & undeclared Emergency, what is? This will be fought back by the CPM, people of Tripura and all our citizens,” the Marxist leader tweeted.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Aug 15: Latest News