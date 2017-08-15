Independence Day: CRPF personnel get most gallantry medals

A Chhattisgarh police officer who died fighting Maoists has been named along with 190 others for gallantry while 989 central and state police personnel will get various service medals. (Express File Photo/DASARATH DEKA) A Chhattisgarh police officer who died fighting Maoists has been named along with 190 others for gallantry while 989 central and state police personnel will get various service medals. (Express File Photo/DASARATH DEKA)

NIA SP Arvind Digvijay Negi, who is handling the investigation into the alleged funding of Hurriyat leaders in Kashmir, is among the officers awarded the police medal for meritorious service. A Himachal Pradesh-cadre officer, Negi was promoted to the IPS last year. He has probed fake currency and IS recruitment cases during his stint at NIA. He was also instrumental in cracking the MBBS admission scam in Himachal.

A Chhattisgarh police officer who died fighting Maoists has been named along with 190 others for gallantry while 989 central and state police personnel will get various service medals. Another NIA officer, C Radhakrishna Pillai, a deputy SP at Kochi, was chosen for the police medal for his distinguished service. Most of the personnel — 53 of 190 — named for the medals are from the CRPF, the lead force for anti-Maoist operations.

Chhattisgarh Police platoon commander Shankar Rao (posthumous) is the lone recipient of the top President’s Police Medal for Gallantry for leading his team during the Sukma Maoist ambush in April 2015. Among the award winners are six IPS officers working in LWE-affected states. A six-member CRPF team that killed two terrorists in Nowhatta in Srinagar on August 15 last year will be awarded.

