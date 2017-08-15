Independence Day: Battle against naxals yielding comprehensive results, says Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh

CM Raman Singh was addressing the Independence Day function in the state on Tuesday. (File Photo) CM Raman Singh was addressing the Independence Day function in the state on Tuesday. (File Photo)

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh today said the battle against naxals in the state has been yielding “comprehensive” results with the guidance and cooperation from the union government. “The anti-national and anti-development activities carried out by the naxals to harm internal security and democracy in India is being fought by security forces and local people with determination,” CM Singh said while addressing the Independence Day function here at the police parade ground.

“I once again extend my gratitude to the Centre for their guidance and cooperation in the anti-maoist operation which is yielding comprehensive results,” he said. “In 2017, so far 599 maoists have been arrested and299 surrendered. Today, I especially bow my head before security forces who sacrificed their lives fighting maoist menace. The state and the country will always remain indebted to these martyrs,” he said.

Describing the security of people as top most priority, the chief minister said the state government has approved1,175 new posts in police force after which the total sanctioned strength of the state forces has reached to 75,000. He further listed out achievements under various schemes of his government citing its benefits. As many as 81 new branches or ATMs of the banks have been opened in the naxal-affected areas, which will help in triggering development activities of those regions, he said. Chhattisgarh is the first state to provide free medical treatment facility to each family of state through’smart cards’, he added.

In the memory of freedom fighters and pride of tribal community Amar Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh and Veer Gundadhur, a grand memorial and museum will be constructed in Raipur andJagdalpur respectively, so that the coming generations may take inspiration from their stories and sacrifices, he said. “For the first time in the country, a time-bound roadmap has been created for doubling the income of farmers by year 2022, under which more than 43 lakh farmers have been provided ‘soil health card’ for test of the soil samples. “Five districts and one development block in each 22districts has been selected for organic farming,” he said. The state government has decided to merge DistrictCooperative banks with Chhattisgarh State Cooperative Bank to provide benefits of modern banking services to the farmers, he added. As many as 14,805 villages, 8,454 panchayats, 100janpad panchayats, 78 urban bodies have been declared ‘open-defecation free’ in the state. Ambikapur’s Public Participation Model for Cleanlinesshas won national award, he said.

“We will achieve the goal of complete cleanliness by October 2, 2018, one year earlier than other states,” he asserted. For quality testing of materials and equipment used in power sector, a Central Power Research Institute will be set at Naya Raipur, he said. To promote green energy, atleast 1,827 villages were electrified through solar energy. Solar drinking pumps have been installed in more than 4000 hamlets, said Singh. A new solar power policy has been enacted under which promotion of roof-top solar power plant is being done, the CMsaid.

Under ‘Bastar Net’ scheme, optical fibre network is being laid in tribal dominated region and so far 125 kms have been covered which will connect this region to the entire state, country and world, he added. Similarly, under the ‘Suchna Kranti Yojna’ (SKY), 45lakh smart phones will be provided to families living below poverty line (BPL) and college students, he added. Earlier, the CM unfurled the tri-colour and received guard of honour from the joint parade of the state police, Special Task Force, women squad of state police, NationalCadet Corps, National Service Scheme, Scout and Guide students.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App