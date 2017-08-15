From Kashmir to black money and triple talaq, here’s a deep dive into topics covered in PM Modi’s speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivering his speech on India’s 71st Independence Day at the Red Fort. (Source: Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal) Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivering his speech on India’s 71st Independence Day at the Red Fort. (Source: Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, in his speech to the nation on its 71st Independence Day at Red Fort, addressed the matters that the country is faced with in today’s time. Speaking about the ongoing tensions with China over Doklam in Sikkim, he assured the people that the security of the country will not be compromised with ever. He also addressed the burning issue of Kashmir and appealed to the people to give up hostilities and work towards embracing Kashmir to solve its problems. PM Modi also dwelt on the triple talaq issue, Goods and Services Tax, black money among others. In what was the PM’s fourth address to the country since he took office in 2014, he appealed to the people to let go their ‘chalta hai‘ attitude and work to bring about changes.

Here’s a list of the topics covered in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Independence Day address

On national security

‘We can defend ourselves on all fronts’

In the backdrop of India and China in a standoff in Doklam in Sikkim, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised that national security was the foremost priority of his government. He said India was capable of defending itself well on all fronts — be it land, sea or cyber space. “National security is our priority. We are capable of defending our country in all spheres,” the PM said.

On demonetisation and black money

‘Rs 3 lakh crore of unaccounted wealth back in banks’

Defending his government’s big-ticket decision of demonetisation, PM Modi said scrapping of old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes last November over Rs 3 lakh crore of unaccounted wealth has been pumped back into the banking system.

Emphasising that the government will continue its crackdown on black money, the Prime Minister said over Rs 1.75 lakh crore deposited in banks post note-ban and more than 18 lakh people with disproportionate income are under government scrutiny. “Those who have looted the nation and looted the poor are not able to sleep peacefully today.”

He also said the note ban has resulted in an increase in filing of income tax returns. “The result of this has been that this year, the new tax payers (filing returns) has more than doubled to 56 lakh. Last year this was 22 lakh. This is the result of the fight against black money,” he said, adding more than 1.75 lakh shell companies have been shut since the note ban.

On Goods and Services Tax

‘GST has shown spirit of cooperative federalism’

Stating that the rollout of the Goods and Services Tax has been successful and underlying the role of technology in it, PM Modi said: “GST has shown the spirit of cooperative federalism. The nation has come together to support GST and technology has also helped.” Removal of check posts after implementation of GST has cut time for transporting goods by 30 per cent, he said. The Prime Minister stressed that about speed and simplification of processes are necessary for good governance.

On Kashmir

‘Bullets, abuses will not resolve Kashmir issue’

Outlining his government’s viewpoint on the Kashmir problem, PM Modi said: “Na gaali se samasya sulajhne wali hai, na goli se, samasya suljhegi har Kashmiri ko gale lagane se (Kashmir probem cannot be resolved by either bullets or by abuses. It can be resolved by embracing all Kashmiris). He asserted that his government is committed to making Kashmira paradise again and that only a “handful of separatists” were resorting to different tactics to create problems in the state who will be dealt with sternly.

On triple talaq

‘India will fully support women in their struggle’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he admired women who are fighting against triple talaq. He said the government was with them in their struggle for their rights.”Those women who have suffered owing to triple talaq, I admire their courage. We are with them in their struggle. Women in the country have created a revolution against triple talaq… India will fully support these women in their struggle,” said Modi.

On communalism

‘Violence in the name of faith not acceptable’

In the backdrop of lynchings in the name of cow protection in the country, PM Modi said violence in the name of faith is “not acceptable”, terming casteism and communalism as “poison”. He said “Bharat Jodo” should be the slogan like “Bharat Chhodo” was during the freedom struggle.

with PTI inputs

