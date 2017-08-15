Independence Day 2017: PM Modi reaches out to Kashmir from Red Fort, envisages vision for ‘New India’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort, New Delhi. Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort, New Delhi. Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal

In his fourth Independence Day address from the ramparts of Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared his vision of a ‘New India’ which will be free from the ‘poison of communalism, casteism, corruption and terrorism’.

In this ‘New India’, Modi said, the people will be the new rulers. “We have to leave this ‘chalta hai‘ attitude. We have to think of ‘badal sakta hai‘ — this attitude will help us as a nation,” PM Modi said.

In his 56-minute speech, the shortest Independence Day speech so far in his tenure, the prime minister also touched on sensitive issues such as Kashmir and triple talaq. He said the problems ailing Kashmir can only be resolved by embracing them, not through abuses or bullets. “Na goli se, na gaali se, Kashmir ki samasya suljhegi gale lagaane se,” PM Modi said.

On triple talaq, PM Modi said that he admires the courage of women who have been suffering due to triple talaq. He added that the nation is with them in their struggles.

PM Modi then went on to criticise the practice of casteism and communalism. “India is about peace, unity and goodwill. Casteism and communalism will not help us,” he said.

Denouncing violence in the name of “astha” or devotion, he said India is the land of Lord Buddha and Mahatma Gandhi. “Violence in the name of ‘astha’ is not something to be happy about, it will not be accepted in India,” PM Modi said.

On corruption, PM Modi said the fight will continue against black money. “We are fighting corruption for the bright future of India and the well being of our people,” he said. He further added that people will now pay if they try to loot the country. “Our fight against corruption and black money will go on further.

On terrorism, he said that India is not fighting alone and other nations are actively supporting the nation in its bid to end terrorism. “When we launched a surgical strike, the world had to admit the strength of our nation. India’s stature in the world is rising. The world is with us in fighting the menace of terror. I thank all nations helping us doing so,” he said.

