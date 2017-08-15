Independence Day 2017: PM Modi launches online portal commemorating gallantry awardees

A screenshot of the online portal launched by PM Modi on Tuesday. A screenshot of the online portal launched by PM Modi on Tuesday.

On India’s 71st Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a special online portal dedicated to the gallantry award winners. The online portal, http://gallantryawards.gov.in, has a detailed database of all the awardees from 1950 till 2017.

The database showcases the names and photographs of the awardees, along with details of the unit in which they served or commanded. It also includes the year in which they were given the award and a citation.

The awards, granted by the Ministry of Defense, include the Chakra series which is divided into two parts. War Time gallantry awards include the Param Vir Chakra, Maha Vir Chakra and Vir Chakra, while the Peace Time gallantry awards include the Ashok Chakra, Kirti Chakra and Shaurya Chakra.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to his Twitter handle to announce the launch of the portal. “In remembrance of our heroes who have been awarded gallantry awards since Independence, launched the site http://gallantryawards.gov.in/,” he tweeted.

The portal can be accessed in both English and Hindi. It also gives a detailed description about the selection criteria for the awardees. It lists the eligibility criteria and also has a PDF about the rules and regulations for the awards. It also offers interesting insights into the design of the medals and ribbons that are given to the awardees.

When were the gallantry awards instituted?

The Government of India instituted the Param Vir Chakra, Maha Vir Chakra and Vir Chakra on January 26, 1950 to reward military personnel for their commendable service to the nation after India achieved independence in 1947. It later introduced the Ashoka Chakra Class-I, the Ashoka Chakra Class-II and the Ashoka Chakra Class-III on January 4, 1952. In January, 1967, these awards were renamed as the Ashoka Chakra, the Kirti Chakra and the Shaurya Chakra respectively.

When are they awarded?

The government announces the gallantry awards twice every year — on Republic Day and Independence Day. The Param Vir Chakra is the highest gallantry award followed by the Ashoka Chakra, Mahavir Chakra, Kirti Chakra, Vir Chakra and Shaurya Chakra.

The Param Vir Chakra is awarded for displaying distinguished acts of valour during wartime and is equivalent to the Medal of Honor in the United States and the Victoria Cross in the United Kingdom.

This year, the President and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces has approved 112 Gallantry Awards including five Kirti Chakras, 17 Shaurya Chakras, 85 Sena Medals , three Nao Sena Medals and two Vayu Sena Medals.

