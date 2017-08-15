Independence Day 2017: Mohan Bhagwat defies collector’s order, unfurls flag at Kerala school

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat (File Photo) RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat (File Photo)

RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday unfurled the national flag at an aided school in Palakkad district of Kerala defying a restrain order issued by the district administration.

The district collector had written a missive to the management of the Karnakiamman school clarifying that only the head master or a elected public representative could unfurl the Tricolour. Collector P Marykutty was reiterating an order issued by the state government recently.

The notice was issued to the school management and head master at around 1 am on Tuesday, hours before Bhagwat was scheduled to unfurl the national flag as part of Independence Day celebrations.

However, the RSS chief still went ahead and unfurled the flag.

More details are awaited.

