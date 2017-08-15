How Indian embassies across the world celebrated 70th anniversary of India’s independence

Independence Day 2017: Indian embassy in US lit up to celebrate India’s 70th anniversary. (Source: India in USA official Twitter account) Independence Day 2017: Indian embassy in US lit up to celebrate India’s 70th anniversary. (Source: India in USA official Twitter account)

Even as India celebrated its 71st Independence Day with much fanfare on Tuesday, Indian embassies across the world ushered in the 70th anniversary of India’s independence in their own distinctive ways. Earlier today, thunderous applause greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi upon his arrival at the Red Fort at 7.23 am. Thousands had assembled there to catch a glimpse of him. PM Modi, who unfurled the national flag at the historic Red Fort on the 70th anniversary of India’s independence, was dressed in his trademark half-sleeved kurta and sported a turban.

The unfurling of the tricolour was synchronised with a 21-gun salute fired by the gunners of the elite 2281 Field

Regiment (Ceremonial). The Air Force Band played the National Anthem when the National Guard presented a “Rashtriya Salute”.

Here is how Indian embassies across the world celebrated Independence Day today:

Indian embassy in USA

#IndependenceDayIndia– Where the mind is without fear and the head is held high – Jai Hind! 🇮🇳#SankalpSeSiddhi #NewIndiaManthan pic.twitter.com/vXae3Dghii — India in USA (@IndianEmbassyUS) August 15, 2017

PM @narendramodi – ‘This is a special year- 75th anniversary of Quit India, 100th anniversary of Champaran Satyagraha’ pic.twitter.com/lidjiJ0j9U — India in USA (@IndianEmbassyUS) August 15, 2017

Indian embassy in Turkey

Celebrating 71st Independence Day of India at Ankara #IndiaAt70 @IndianDiplomacy pic.twitter.com/nlZK0Hnmsn — India in Turkey (@IndianEmbassyTR) August 15, 2017

Indian embassy in Pakistan

Indian High Commission celebrating 71st #IndependenceDayIndia in Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/VRnnucUXny — India in Pakistan (@IndiainPakistan) August 15, 2017

Indian embassy in Germany

Germany celebrates #IndependenceDayIndia

Amb Mukta D Tomar unfurls the Indian flag at the Embassy of India, Berlin pic.twitter.com/eZrpoDY8C8 — India in Germany (@eoiberlin) August 15, 2017

We can collectively be the 125 crore lamps that light up path to a new India.

Amb reads @rashtrapatibhvn message to nation on eve of IDay pic.twitter.com/5yBekpo5Oa — India in Germany (@eoiberlin) August 15, 2017

As part of the #IndependenceDayIndia celebrations, 2 short films on #India@70 & PBD were watched with great enthusiasm pic.twitter.com/DGwlnZG5WJ — India in Germany (@eoiberlin) August 15, 2017

Showcasing diversity of India

Captivating cultural performances as part of #IndependenceDayIndia celebrations at Embassy of India, Berlin pic.twitter.com/nTzMtadacd — India in Germany (@eoiberlin) August 15, 2017

Young India celebrates #IndependenceDayIndia

Angad, a young child, aged 6 presented his drawing to Ambassador at Embassy of India, Berlin pic.twitter.com/3KZ7ssc4ft — India in Germany (@eoiberlin) August 15, 2017

Indian embassy in Sri Lanka

On the eve of India@70, Bandaranaike International Convention Hall (BMICH), Colombo illuminated in Indian Tricolour#HappyIndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/62FxnbSkd2 — India in Sri Lanka (@IndiainSL) August 14, 2017

Wishing our close friend and neighbour India a very happy #IndependenceDayIndia @narendramodi — Maithripala Sirisena (@MaithripalaS) August 14, 2017

Indian embassy in China

‘Imbibe selflessness for #NewIndia‘

Ambassador Vijay Gokhale delivers President’s message to the Indian community in Beijing. pic.twitter.com/eFH1ETLQEc — India in China (@EOIBeijing) August 15, 2017

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd