India @ 70
How Indian embassies across the world celebrated 70th anniversary of India's independence

Indian embassies across the world ushered in the 70th anniversary of India's independence in their own distinctive ways.

Independence Day 2017: Indian embassy in US lit up to celebrate India's 70th anniversary.
Even as India celebrated its 71st Independence Day with much fanfare on Tuesday, Indian embassies across the world ushered in the 70th anniversary of India’s independence in their own distinctive ways. Earlier today, thunderous applause greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi upon his arrival at the Red Fort at 7.23 am. Thousands had assembled there to catch a glimpse of him. PM Modi, who unfurled the national flag at the historic Red Fort on the 70th anniversary of India’s independence, was dressed in his trademark half-sleeved kurta and sported a turban.

The unfurling of the tricolour was synchronised with a 21-gun salute fired by the gunners of the elite 2281 Field
Regiment (Ceremonial). The Air Force Band played the National Anthem when the National Guard presented a “Rashtriya Salute”.

Here is how Indian embassies across the world celebrated Independence Day today: 

Indian embassy in USA

Indian embassy in Turkey

Indian embassy in Pakistan

Indian embassy in Germany

Indian embassy in Sri Lanka

Indian embassy in China

