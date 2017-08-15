Independence Day 2017 live updates: PM Modi takes to Twitter to greet nation

In the national capital, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver his Independence Day speech from the ramparts of Red Fort for the fourth time. (File) In the national capital, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver his Independence Day speech from the ramparts of Red Fort for the fourth time. (File)

As India celebrates its 70th Independence Day, chief ministers of each state on Tuesday will mark the occasion by unfurling the Tricolour amid stringent security arrangements. In the national capital, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver his Independence Day speech from the ramparts of Red Fort for the fourth time.

Below are the LIVE UPDATES

7.20 am: PM Modi has reached the Red Fort, where he will hoist the Tricolour before addressing the nation. This is his fourth address as Prime Minister.

7.10 am: The Prime Minister has reached Rajghat, where he is paying his respects to Mahatma Gandhi.

7.00 am: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the people of the country this morning. “I congratulate the people of the country on this Independence Day. Let us today pledge for a new India,” he said, reported news agency ANI. He unfolded the Tricolour at his residence.

6.45 am: Taking to Twitter on Tuesday morning, PM Modi said, “Independence Day greetings to my fellow Indians. Jai Hind.” He will be addressing the nation from the Red Fort shortly. To follow his speech, click here.

#स्वतंत्रतादिवस के शुभ अवसर पर सभी देशवासियों को बहुत-बहुत बधाई। जय हिन्द! Independence Day greetings to my fellow Indians. Jai Hind. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 15, 2017

