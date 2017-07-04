“Indefinite shutdown in the hills will continue: Bimal Gurung

GJM chief Bimal Gurung. (File/Photo) GJM chief Bimal Gurung. (File/Photo)

Terming the ongoing stir in the Darjeeling hills as a “do or die” battle of Gorkhas for a separate ‘Gorkhaland,’ Gorkha Janamukti Morcha supremo Bimal Gurung on Tuesday vowed to continue with the indefinite shutdown. “The indefinite shutdown in the hills will continue. This is our final battle, we’ll either achieve Gorkhaland or die fighting for it,” Gurung said in a press conference at Darjeeling. Gurung’s comment came ahead of an all-party meeting on July 6 where the newly-formed Gorkhaland Movement Coordination Committee (GMCC) is slated to take a call on the ongoing agitation in the hills. The GMCC has 30 members, representing all hill parties.

“The coordination committee will meet and decide the next course of action, but as far as GJM is concerned we’ll not call off the strike. It was GJM which had called the indefinite strike on June 15,” Gurung said.

The GJM supremo accused the West Bengal government of gross violation of human rights.

“Gross violation of human rights is going on in the hills. The intenet services has been suspended for more than two weeks. We would appeal to the Centre to look into it,” he said.

Asked if the GJM is ready for talks, Gurung said, “We have a single point agenda of Gorkhaland and we’ll only hold talks if the agenda is a separate state. This is our final battle and we’ll not move an inch from our demand.”

