Indefinite fast for Bodoland state; groups remind BJP of 2014 poll promise

The All Bodo Students’ Union (ABSU), NDFB(P) and PJACBM on Sunday said they would not withdraw the indefinite hunger strike it had launched on Friday in Kokrajhar till they received a positive response from the Centre to their demand for creation of a separate Bodoland state. “The government of India always appeals to armed groups to shun the path of violence and come to negotiation, but does not respond to democratic and non-violent movements. We want to send a strong message to the Centre that we are determined to continue the indefinite hunger strike till the both state and central governments responsed positively,” ABSU president Pramod Boro said on Sunday.

Altogether 1,111 volunteers of the three organisations – including 17 women – have been on an indefinite hunger strike since Friday morning in Kokrajhar, with the groups saying they wanted early political solution to the long-standing demand of a separate Bodoland state. Leaders of the agitating groups also asked the two governments to make their stand clear on protecting, preserving and safeguarding the identity of the indigenous people of Assam.

Dhiren Boro, president of NDFB(P) on the other hand said his NDFB faction had shunned the path of violence 10 years ago at the instance of the government of India, but there has been no positive move from the government on their demands. “The government of India wanted us to shun the path of violence for negotiation, to which we reciprocated by signing the ceasefire in 2005. Ten years has passed, but there is no any positive response from the government so far,” he rued. (ends)

The NDFB(P) leader also recalled that the BJP had in the run-up to the 2014 Lok Sabha elections clearly announced that it would “sympathetically examine and appropriately consider” the long-pending issues of the Bodos and other indigenous people of Assam. “But almost three years have passed, and no such sympathetic examination of our issues have been made by the BJP government at the Centre,” he said.