Indefinite blockade of Mizoram National Highway

A conglomerate of NGOs and student bodies in Mizoram-Assam border district of Kolasib began an indefinite blockade of NH-54, considered lifeline of Mizoram, from 5 am Tuesday. The Joint Action Committee (JAC) said it took this step as the people of Kolasib district were protesting against transfer of a surgeon from the district hospital without posting a replacement.

The 850 km long national highway connects Assam and Mizoram and the blockade, if prolonged, could create problems in availability of essential commodities.

Ruling Congress leaders said that there was another surgeon in the district hospital and the blockade was uncalled for. Health Minister Lal Thanzara expressed hope that the problem of shortage of doctors would be solved after recruitment of 26 doctors by the state public service commission and the process of recruitment was going on.

