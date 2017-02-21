Indefinite bandh in Nagaland called off, says Joint Co-ordination Committee

The Kohima Municipal Council office which was set ablaze by Naga tribals during their violent protest, in Kohima. (PTI photo) The Kohima Municipal Council office which was set ablaze by Naga tribals during their violent protest, in Kohima. (PTI photo)

In a day of huge developments for Nagaland, the Joint Coordination Committee announced that the indefinite Band had been lifted on government machineries. The orders to call off the Band came into effect from Monday evening, reported the Nagaland Post.

The news about lifting of the bandh trickled through only on Tuesday after it was announced that Nagaland People’s Front (NPF) president Shurhozelie Liezeitsu will be sworn in as the state’s eleventh Chief Minister Wednesday.

Alliance of Nagaland (DAN) unanimously elected Shurhozelie Liezeitsu leader of its legislature party. Outgoing Chief Minister T R Zeliang had accompanied Shurhozelie, who met the Governor at the Raj Bhavan and staked claim to form the next government.

Zeliang had stepped down on Sunday in the wake of violent protests that broke out when his government wanted to hold municipal elections with 33 per cent reservation for women.

On Monday, the authorities also decided to lift the ban on mobile and internet services in the region for the first time since they were blocked back in January.

Nagaland Tribes Action Committee (NTAC) officials also stated that the bandh on government establishments in Kohima had also been lifted.

JCC convenor, Supu Jamir told the Nagaland Post that NTAC would now aims to re-establish a harmonious life in the society and hoped that the new government would also push to fulfill the wishes of the people and to listen to their voices.

