Indefinite bandh cripples life in Nagaland, groups firm on TR Zeliang’s resignation

Nagalnd Chief Minister TR Zeliang. (File Photo) Nagalnd Chief Minister TR Zeliang. (File Photo)

An indefinite bandh called by the Nagaland Tribes Action Committee (NTAC) and Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) that began on Monday morning demanding resignation of chief minister TR Zeliang has crippled life in Nagaland.

Though chief minister Zeliang had called off the urban local bodies’ election after the state witnessed violent protests including the death of two protestors, the NTAC and JCC were firm on their demand for Zeliang’s resignation. They have held the chief minister responsible for two deaths, as well as for allegedly betraying the Church body as well as the traditional bodies by trying to hold the election.

The original demand of the traditional and tribal bodies was to cancel the urban local bodies’ election with 33 per cent reservation for women. The tribal bodies had complained that holding elections with 33 per cent reservation under Article 243(T) would infringe upon the tradition and customs of the Naga tribes as protected by Article 371(A) of the Constitution.

Reports from Kohima said hundreds of volunteers came out on the streets and gathered outside government offices to ensure the indefinite bandh. While the bandh has been called for an indefinite period daily from 8 AM to 5 PM in Dimapur, it is from 6 AM to 6 PM in Kohima and Mokokchung.

Schools and colleges remained shut, while vehicular traffic was off the roads in all major towns across Nagaland. Business establishments and government offices, including the State Civil Secretariat and Assembly Secretariat remained closed. Worst affected are over 50,000 students who are supposed to take the Higher Secondary final examinations from Tuesday.