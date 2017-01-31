India, Russia hold high-level consultations on terrorism

MEA Spokesperson Vikas Swarup. MEA Spokesperson Vikas Swarup.

India and Russia on Tuesday held a high-level consultations and shared views on threats posed by terrorism. In a statement after the high-level consultations, the Ministry of External Affairs said, “Both sides shared views on the threats posed by scourge of terrorism, including state-sponsored, cross border terrorism faced by India.”

“Both India and Russia agreed that UNSC 1267 Sanctions List processes for blacklisting various terrorists and entities must be stringently complied with,” said MEA.

