Latest News
  • India, Russia hold high-level consultations on terrorism

India, Russia hold high-level consultations on terrorism

MEA statement said, "Both sides shared views on the threats posed by scourge of terrorism, including state-sponsored, cross border terrorism faced by India."

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:January 31, 2017 10:01 pm
India, Russia, terrorism, India-Russia, Pakistan, MEA, Ministry of external affairs, MEA, MEA meeting, MEA on terrorism, Vikas swarup, cross-border firing, india news, indian express news MEA Spokesperson Vikas Swarup.

India and Russia on Tuesday held a high-level consultations and shared views on threats posed by terrorism. In a statement after the high-level consultations, the Ministry of External Affairs said, “Both sides shared views on the threats posed by scourge of terrorism, including state-sponsored, cross border terrorism faced by India.”

“Both India and Russia agreed that UNSC 1267 Sanctions List processes for blacklisting various terrorists and entities must be stringently complied with,” said MEA.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd

Budget 2017

Best of Express

Must Read

Jan 31: Latest News