Full body truck scanners for five cross border trading posts 

Five full body truck scanners are being procured by the government for installations in cross border trading posts, including Wagah and Uri. Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju said in Rajya Sabha that the government is procuring five full body truck scanners for five locations in accordance with the laid down procedure.

The locations are Attari in Amritsar, Petrapole (Indo-Bangladesh border), Raxaul (Indo-Nepal Border), Poonch-Chakkandabagh and Uri-Salamabad (both along Indo-Pak border). “The Government has issued a global tender enquiry for procurement of five full body truck scanners. It is also obtaining various clearances from the respective state governments and other nodal agencies. The other details cannot be revealed in view of the national security and commercial confidence,” he said replying to a written question.

