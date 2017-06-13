Increased numbers of women in police have made force accountable, humanitarian: Vasundhara Raje

In addition, child protection, social security issues are being taught to police during training, Vasundhara Raje said. (File photo) In addition, child protection, social security issues are being taught to police during training, Vasundhara Raje said. (File photo)

Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje said on Tuesday that a rising number of women in the police has made the force accountable, sensitive and humanitarian. “Women, through their will power, skills and passion have proved that they are no less than their male counterparts,” Raje said on Tuesday while addressing the convocation parade ceremony of the 66th batch of 188 new women constable recruits.

Expressing concern about rising internal security challenges in the country, Raje said that a skilled and active police force can to take on the challenges and the government is making efforts to provide advanced training.

New courses to deal with cyber crimes, investigation of economic offences are being introduced in the training curriculum, she said.

In addition, child protection, social security issues are being taught to police during training, Raje said. Congratulating the new women police recruits, Raje urged them to work with transparency and without biases.

State Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria said that with new innovations and improvement in training courses, Rajasthan Police Academy has become the top academy in north India.

Nearly 50,000 police officers and employees have been imparted training in last one year here.

Director General of Police (DGP) Manoj Bhatt said the trainee police constables have been trained in self-defence and modern policing so that they can train self-defence techniques to school and college going girls also.

