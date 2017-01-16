Increase in ATM withdrawal limit an “eyewash”: Mamata Banerjee

Banerjee, who has been opposing demonetisation and demanding its rollback since the beginning, had participated in a protest dharna in Delhi besides holding protest meetings in Lucknow and Patna. (Source: PTI Photo ) Banerjee, who has been opposing demonetisation and demanding its rollback since the beginning, had participated in a protest dharna in Delhi besides holding protest meetings in Lucknow and Patna. (Source: PTI Photo )

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday described as an “eyewash”, the Centre’s announcement of increasing the cash withdrawal limit from ATMs and demanded that all restrictions be withdrawn immediately. “Government eye wash announcement. Money not available in banks. All restrictions should be withdrawn immediately #DeMonetisation,” Banerjee said in a tweet on Monady.

The Reserve Bank on Monday doubled the daily ATM withdrawal limit to Rs 10,000 but retained the weekly ceiling at Rs 24,000. RBI however doubled the weekly withdrawal limit from current accounts to Rs 1 lakh from Rs 50,000 – a move which will ease cash position of small traders.

