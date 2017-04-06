Increase ethical capacity to deal with societal challenges: Hamid Ansari to students

Vice President Hamid Ansari on Thursday asked students to increase their “ethical capacity” in order to help them deal with “societal” challenges.

“The mantra is to increase the ethical capacity. The thermometer of ethics should be in place and all the societal challenges will be easily addressed,” Ansari said.

The Vice President made the statement during an interaction with a group of students from Ambedkar University at his residence at New Delhi.

Answering a question about appointment of Yogi Adityanath as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Ansari said, “He has been elected with impressive majority and after following a due process of law. So any question over his appointment is irrelevant.”

