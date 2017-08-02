IT raids against Karnataka minister: Cong calls it ‘witch hunt’, disrupts RS proceedings; What has happened so far

IT raid on Karnataka minister: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley speaks in the Rajya Sabha in New Delhi on Wednesday. (PTI Photo/TV GRAB) IT raid on Karnataka minister: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley speaks in the Rajya Sabha in New Delhi on Wednesday. (PTI Photo/TV GRAB)

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday tried to pacify an agitated Congress in the Parliament for protesting against the IT raids against Karnataka Energy minister D K Shivakumar even as he told told them not to link the searches with Rajya Sabha elections in Gujarat. The Union Minister also clarified that no search operation was conducted at the resort in Karnataka where Gujarat Congress MLAs have been staying. Jaitley’s reply comes hours after the Income Tax department raided the Eagleton Golf Resort where 44 Gujarat Congress MLAs have been staying since Sunday. The Congress reacted to the incident saying it was an attempt to terrorise their legislators. Congress MLA Shaktisinh Gohil, who had posted a video showing armed CRPF men roaming inside the compound, told reporters outside the gates of the resort: “Gunmen were roaming around inside the hotel as if our MLAs are criminals. This is politics at its worst.”

Gohil questioned the timing of the raids against Karnataka minister D K Shivakumar and said the income tax department should have raided the resort only if he refused to step out. In a statement to the media, Gohil said: “We are even afraid to say how we will reach Gujarat on August 8, it is scary to share the details. No matter what happens to us, we will save democracy.” While claiming the BJP is desperate to win a third Rajya Sabha seat in Gujarat by any means possible, the Congress MLA appealed to the apex court to take up the case suo motu. The I-T reportedly conducted searches at 39 locations owned by the minister and his family. Also Read: Income Tax raids against Karnataka minister disrupt Rajya Sabha, Congress questions timing

Pulling in support for state energy minister, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah called the raids an attempt to threaten him for supporting Congress MLAs from Gujarat. He said the use of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) for security while conducting searches is a violation of rules for conducting IT searches. “This is being done to threaten the Karnataka energy minister for supporting Gujarat MLAs,” Siddaramaiah said. “The CRPF has been brought in violation of all rules. They should have taken the assistance of the state police,” he added. Siddaramaiah has called the IT search politically motivated, adding that the Centre is using the IT department to target rivals in all opposition-ruled states. Also Read: IT raids politically motivated, an attempt to threaten minister for supporting Gujarat MLAs: Siddaramaiah

Meanwhile, the Parliament was disrupted today by the Congress who protested vociferously against the raids. They forced three adjournments of the Rajya Sabha and staged a walkout from the Lok Sabha. Even as the Congress leaders said the government was using investigating agencies such as CBI, ED and IT, Finance Minister Jaitley clarified that “whether it is a use or abuse, it depends of recovery”.

Jaitley maintained that the IT searches were being conducted at 39 other places, but “not at this resort”, adding that these “should not be linked to the Rajya Sabha election in Gujarat.” When the Rajya Sabha met after adjournment, Congress leader Anand Sharma raked up the issue again, saying an attempt was being made to “derail and hijack” the elections to the Council of States and the raids were “targetted”.

Sharma said: “Since morning they (ED and IT) have started the raids.” Saying that Rajya Sabha elections should be held without fear in a free and fair manner, leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad, said: “But in this election (in Gujarat) all these three things are not happening,” he said and alleged that Congress MLAs were being “kidnapped”.

Responding to the Congress, Finance Minister Jaitley said properties of a “particular” minister of the Karnataka government was searched. “In that resort where your MLAs are staying, no search has taken place, no MLA has been searched. A particular individual was to be searched. He has gone and parked himself in that resort. “So the authorities, because they had to confront him with the recovery, they had gone to get him to his residence so that he could be adequately questioned by the authorities,” the Finance Minister said, adding that the minister has been taken to his residence from the resort.

The Finance Minister also added that the resort was not a place where the Karnataka minister can get immunity from the law. Congress members, visibly dissatisifed with his remarks, stormed into the well of the Upper House and started shouting slogans. The House was adjourned for 10 minutes. Later the House took up Zero Hour mentions.

However, Congress members again interrupted proceedings as they started raising slogans during the Question Hour. Vice-President and Chairman of the Upper House Hamid Ansari adjourned the House for the second time for 10 minutes and later till 2 pm. In the meantime, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge raised the issue in the Lok Sabha, but the finance minister said the matter should not linked to the polls in Gujarat for Rajya Sabha seats. Kharge termed the raids as “a political vendetta and witch-hunting”.

“I appeal to the government, not to terrorise and threaten the MLAs. You will also have to face this tomorrow. …. If there is any offence, then action should be takeneven if it involves me. You are resorting to this to defeat one person (Ahmed Patel) in the Rajya Sabha polls,” Kharge said. Patel is the Congress candidate for the polls in Gujarat. Terming Kharge’s allegations as “baseless”, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar said the raids were part of action against black money and corruption.

