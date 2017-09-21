I-T raids SM Krishna son-in-law’s office in Bengaluru

Police outside Cafe Coffee Day headquarters in Bengaluru. (Source: ANI) Police outside Cafe Coffee Day headquarters in Bengaluru. (Source: ANI)

Income Tax official raided the offices of BJP leader S M Krishna’s son-in-law, V G Siddhartha, in Bengaluru, news agency ANI reported on Thursday.

I-T sleuths raided Cafe Coffee Day headquarters in Bengaluru and multiple locations, according to reports.

Siddhartha, who owns coffee plantations in Chikmagalur, is the founder of the popular coffee chain Cafe Coffee Day. The company has over 100 outlets spread across the country.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

